Funeral arrangements announced for Offaly crash victim

The Offaly victim of Sunday's fatal road crash in Athlone is to be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Kieran Kenny, a Ferbane native, died when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in an accident at Summerhill, Athlone, on Sunday afternoon.

Kieran had moved to live in the Athlone area some years ago and is deep'y regretted by his wife Helen, and his children, Alanna and Carla.

He will also be sorely missed by hhis family, his mother Kathleen (Kitty), brothers Jody, Patrick, Brendan, Davy and Ger, sisters Mary, Madeleine, Caroline, Martina, Catherine, Christina and Stephanie, mother in law Eileen (Tape), brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Kieran's body will be reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Brideswell on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in St. Brigid's Church, Drum on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Drum Cemetery.

Family Flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

