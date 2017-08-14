New arrangements for payment of Winter Fuel Allowance

Offaly County Councillor Jon Foley has advised people to be aware of changes made to the payment arranges for the 2017 Winter Fuel Allowance.

Last week the Minister for Employment and Social Protection, Regina Doherty, announced changes for those who currently avail of the fuel allowance scheme.

Currently those who avail of the scheme receive a weekly allowance of €22.50 between the months of October to April, which amounts to a total of €585.

The new changes now allow recipients to receive two lump sum payments of €292.50 in the months of October and January, as opposed to the current weekly payment.

Anybody wishing to avail of this change will need to complete an application form before September 15, 2017.

These forms can be obtained from your local Social Welfare Office or if you contact John Foley on 087-7387675, he can assist you with the completion of the form.

