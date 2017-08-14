REVEALED: Huge increase in murder threats in Offaly

Crime statistics recorded by An Garda Síochana in conjunction with the Central Statistics Office show that the number of murder threats in the Laois/Offaly Garda Division has increased dramatically over the last ten years.

From the beginning of 2006 to the end of 2016, a ten-year period, the number of crimes of this nature increased almost ten-fold in the area.

In 2006, Gardaí recorded just two murder threats in the Division, while in 2016, the latest recorded year available for analysis, that figure stood at 18 for the 12-month period.

During that ten-year stretch, the figures peaked in 2015 when there were 28 murder threats registered in Laois/Offaly, representing more than two every month.

In the three years between 2006 and 2008, there were a total of six murder threats recorded by gardaí in the Laois/Offaly division, while in the most recent three year-period, 2014 to 2016, there were a staggering 63.

Over the same period, serious and miscellaneous assault offences were up from 464 recorded in Laois/Offaly in 2006 to 509 in 2016. 145 of those were recorded in the last three months of 2016.

Recorded crimes - Murder Threats - 2006-2016 (Laois/Offaly):

2006 - 2

2007 - 3

2008 - 1

2009 - 2

2010 - 2

2011 - 7

2012 - 7

2013 - 11

2014 - 17

2015 - 28

2016 - 18