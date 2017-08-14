Bright colours requested at funeral of tragic Offaly woman

The family of Louise (Lucy) Arnold, who had been living in Tullamore, has requested that her friends attending her funeral wear bright colours to celebrate the life of !a vibrant and courageous young lady."

Louise, originally from Virginia in Cavan, died unexpectedly over the weekend, and she is deeply regretted by her parents Ray and Loyola, sister Jacqui (Smith), and her partner, Andy Shaw from Portarlington.

Louise's remains will be reposing at Matthews Funeral Home, Bailieboro Road, Virginia on Tuesday, August 15, from 2pm until 6pm.

Her removal to Mary Immaculate Church, Virginia will arrive at 7pm and funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Virginia Old Cemetery.

The family have requested for their house to be private and family flowers only, but welcome donations in lieu, if desired, to Virginia Cancer Care Fund.

Lucy's family also requested that Lucy's large circle of friends wear bright colours to her funeral to celebrate her life.

Those friends have been expressing their sympathy on Facebook in recent days with one summing up the sentiment of many: "I loved Lucy. Such a beautiful and great character. Heaven will definitely not be bored."

