Offaly man killed in weekend road crash

The motorcyclist killed in a road crash in Athlone on Sunday afternoon, August 13, has been named as Kieran Kenny, originally from Ferbane, Co. Offaly.

Gardaí at Clonark Co Roscommon are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at Summerhill, Athlone.

At approximately 1pm yesterday, Sunday, Kenny, who is aged in his 40s sustained serious injuries when his motorcycle was in collision with a car.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and taken by Ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene was preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonark Garda Station 090 6437 102 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

