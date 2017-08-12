REPORTS: Pedestrian knocked down in Edenderry

There are reports surfacing tonight that a pedestrian has been knocked down on Edenderry's main street, causing traffic congestion.

Eye witnesses reported an individual lying on the road on JKL street close to Byrne's Pub in the town shortly before 10pm on Saturday night, August 12.

The gardaí remain on the scene this evening and caution is being advised for motorists using JKL street.

There are no reports as yet on the extent of the individual's injuries.

More as we get it...

