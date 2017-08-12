Gardai seeking information on Offaly home burglary gang

Gardai have issued a further appeal for information following a burglary at a house in Offaly yesterday.

A woman disrupted the burglary in progress when she discovered a gang of four thieves ransacking her home on the Athlone Road in Ferbane at 11.45am on Friday, August 11. The woman used the Garda text alert system to contact authorities.

Gardai are looking for assistance from people who may have dash cams or CCTV on the route from Ferbane to Ballycumber to Clara to Kilbeggan to Tyrrellspass to Kilclonfert between the times of 11.20am to 12.20pm yesterday (Friday). The car Gardai are trying to trace is a blue grey coloured Mazda that was drving erratically with four males on board.

Anyone with information can contact Gardai in Birr or Ferbane or e-mail laoisoffaly.crimeprevention@garda.ie