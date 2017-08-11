Marcella calls for commencement of Tullamore-Kilbeggan link as priority

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has met with the new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD to emphasise the huge importance to County Offaly and the Midlands of completing the proposed new link road between Tullamore and Kilbeggan.

“This vital piece of infrastructure was first proposed during the economic boom and I know a lot of preliminary work has been carried out on the project. The preferred route for the 4.6km link road is chosen and I am calling on my colleagues in Government to ensure that the necessary investment is prioritised for this project," Marcella said.

“I am making this a key priority to ensure that this infrastructural project is delivered for County Offaly. I very much welcome that agreement has been reached for the €3 million Tullamore Street Enhancement Project, with works to commence in the coming months. The multi-million Arts Centre for Tullamore is currently at the drawings stage. The delivery of the proposed link road is the missing link and it will add hugely to the development of business and tourism in Offaly," Marcella added.

“Tullamore as the capital town needs the link to the Galway-Dublin motorway and its absence has the risk of hindering development for the County. This N52 road is a major North/South link and the addition of this carriageway would greatly improve the road network for the entire region."

“Offaly tourism has so much to offer with the hugely impressive Lough Boora Discovery Park, the Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre which is growing in popularity, Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre and Clonmacnoise to name but a few examples. The recent announcement of €1 million to develop the Mountain Bike Trail in the Slieve Blooms is great news for Offaly and Laois," the Offaly Deputy explained.

“Offaly has shown itself capable of attracting and catering for major national events like the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, National Ploughing Championships and our own Tullamore Show. I have no doubt that the link road would add greatly to Offaly’s attractiveness and marketability."

“Fine Gael delivered the Enfield link road during the last Government and it has greatly benefitted Edenderry and North Offaly. In order to sustain the economic progress we have made in recent years, we must be ambitious and invest in pivotal infrastructure like the Tullamore-Kilbeggan link road."

“Thanks to the growing economy we now have the resources to invest in infrastructural projects and I am determined to ensure that this link road is a top priority for Government," Marcella concluded.