Offaly woman disturbs burglary gang in her home

Gardaí are investigating after an Offaly woman disrupted a burglary in progress at her home this afternoon, Friday, August 11.

The woman used the Garda text alert system to contact authorities when she returned home at around 11:45am to find a gang of four thieves ransacking her house in Ferbane.

It is not yet known if anything was taken during the raid at a house on Athlone Road. The men made their escape once they had been disturbed by the homeowner.

The four men left the scene in a grey/blue Mazda 4-door car, possibly heading in the direction of Clara.

Gardaí are appealing to the public to report any sightings of the vehicle before or after 11:45am.

Anyone with information can contact Ferbane Garda Station on 090 645 4302 or email laoisoffaly.crimeprevention@garda.ie.

