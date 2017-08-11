Thieves target three vehicles in one Offaly locality

Gardaí are investigating after a number of vehicles were targeted by opportunistic thieves in the Kilcormac area of the county on Thursday, August 10.

The three vehicles were broken into yesterday but Gardaí have told us that it appears nothing was taken.

Gardaí are looking for an "old type red Honda Civic" in relation to the crime.

As further break-ins have been reported in Lough Boora, Gardaí have reiterated their plea to people to be vigilant for suspicious behaviour and not to leave valuables visible in their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the Kilcormac break-ins are asked to contact Kilcormac Garda Station on (057) 913 5002 or any Garda station.

