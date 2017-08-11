Thieves strike during alcohol delivery in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating after an alcohol delivery in the county was targeted by thieves on Thursday, August 10.

€300 worth of alcohol was stolen as a delivery was taking place at Kinnitty Castle.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information about this crime to contact them at Kinnitty Garda Station on (057) 913 7002 or any Garda station.

