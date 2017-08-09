Irish Water carries out massive works in Edenderry

Irish Water has completed an upgrade to the storm tank at the Edenderry Wastewater Treatment Plant in Co. Offaly.

The €70,000 investment has increased the capacity of the storm water holding tank in the town, which will ensure more efficient treatment at the plant.

The increased capacity of the storm water tank will reduce the risk of overflows at times of storms. This investment will benefit the environment as it has reduces the risk of overflows to the nearby Boyne River.

The investment in the Edenderry Wastewater Treatment Plant ensures that Irish Water is compliant with the EU Urban Wastewater Directives.

Irish Water have said that investing in Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure is a key priority. Between 2014 and 2015, Irish Water invested €166m in Ireland’s wastewater infrastructure, an increase of 22% from 2011 to 2013.

From 2016 – 2021, the remaining period of the Irish Water Business Plan, the utility is ramping up investment to spend an average of €326m per year on wastewater infrastructure. The investment in the Edenderry Wastewater Treatment Plant is part of that investment programme.

Commenting on the project, Padraig Farrell, Capital Programme Lead with Irish Water said, “Investment in the Edenderry Wastewater Treatment plant has increased the efficiency of the plant and reduced the risk of overflows at times of heavy rainfall. This investment will benefit the environment as the risk to overflows into the Boyne River have been reduced.”

Irish Water collects wastewater from over 1,000 separate communities connected to the wastewater network and treats around 1,600 million litres of wastewater daily before discharging it back into our rivers, harbours and coastal areas.

"By 2021, as outlined in the Irish Water Business Plan, we plan to have all discharges to our rivers and seas treated before being released. Our programme of work will include, not only improving capacity to ensure Irish Water can facilitate the growth of the new homes and industry but also protecting our coasts, which has a huge impact on tourism and local businesses," he concluded.

