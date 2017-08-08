Cocaine, speed and MDMA among drugs seized at Offaly festival

Gardaí have confirmed that a plethora of drugs were seized at the Castlepalooza festival in Tullamore over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Garda drugs and dog units were in attendance at Charleville castle where the majority of drugs seized were cocaine, speed, MDMA and cannabis herb.

In total, there were 21 detections in relation to simple possession and two detections with four people being arrested and questioned during the operation.

Gardaí confirmed that prosecutions will follow.

They also said that there were approximately 1,800 patrons attending the event and they encountered "very little trouble."

