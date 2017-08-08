Green Party host successful public meeting in Offaly

The Midlands Greens hosted a very successful inaugural public event in the County Arms Hotel in Bill on Monday, August 7.

Running alongside the Birr Vintage Week, the title of the evening’s presentation was, “Lessons From Our Grandparents,” which took a look back at the sustainable lifestyles we used to live, and how that could benefit society today.

“We were delighted by the super turnout for our event,” local Green Party representative Pippa Hackett said. “Birr Vintage Week is such a huge success, and is the epitome of sustainable, coming up to its 50th year in operation."

There were three speakers on the night. Pippa Hackett, who is also the Greens Spokesperson on Agriculture, looked at farming in Ireland through the years and highlighted the big changes that have taken place in the past 50 years.

Pat Malone, who runs the Community Farm at Cloughjordan Eco Village spoke about life at the farm, and the importance of using both old and modern techniques.

Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan took the stage for the final presentation, and spoke candidly about her life as a lifeguard, a crewmember of the Rainbow Warrior, her studies and her entry into politics.

“It was a brilliant evening, that ran well over its time, such was the level of interesting discussion during the night. Thanks to everyone for coming out to support us, and we hope people went home a little wiser, and perhaps more thoughtful about where our food comes from and how it is grown," Pippa commented.

"The future looks bright for the Midland Greens, and we are looking forward to hosting more successful events very soon,” she concluded.

