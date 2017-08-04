Third man arrested in relation to Offaly stabbing

A third man has been arrested in relation to a stabbing incident that left one man requiring hospital treatment. The incident happened when a row broke out close to the Post Office on the Main Street in Birr on Wednesday, July 19.

Two men were earlier charged and brought before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, July 27, in relation to the stabbing.

This morning, August 4, a third man (46) was arrested for violent disorder relating to the same incident.

On July 19, as the row escalated, a weapon was produced, believed to have been a knife, and one male sustained stab wounds to his arm. He was removed to St. James's Hospital in Dublin for treatment for his injuries.

Investigations led by the Garda Detective Unit in Birr had been ongoing in the intervening period and on July 26, a number of searches occurred in Lorha and Kilcormac, Co. Offaly.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested during that operation and were detained at Birr Garda Station.

The men appeared before Portlaoise District Court on Thursday, July 27, charged with with section 3 assault, public order offences and possession of a knife.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.