Funeral details announced for Shinrone teenager who died in Tipperary crash

The funeral will take place this Saturday for the Shinrone teenager who died after the car he was travelling in was involved in an accident near Cloughjordan on Tuesday.

16-year-old Adam Case was originally from Abbeyleix but had recently been living in Shinrone.

The single vehicle fatal road traffic collision occurred at Boston on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan road on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3.45pm.

The car in which Adam was a rear seat passenger collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

Adam will repose at his home in Derrinclare, Shinrone on Thursday and Friday. Removal will take place to St.Kieran's Church of Ireland Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday for 2pm service with burial afterwards in Dunkerrin cemetery.