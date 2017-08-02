16 year car crash victim had been living in Offaly

A fatal car crash in Tipperary yesterday claimed the life of a 16 year old teenager who was living in Offaly

Adam Case, who was just 16, was originally from Abbeyleix, but had been living recently in Shinrone.

The single vehicle fatal road traffic collision occurred at Boston on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan road on Tuesday afternoon at approximately 3.45pm.

The car in which Adam was a rear seat passenger collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Limerick.

The two other occupants, a 22-year-old male and a 17-years-old female, were taken to Tullamore Hospital and University Hospital Limerick.

The 22-year-old male is described as being in a serious condition. He is believed to be from the Ballingarry area.

The stretch of road was closed for a time to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067-50450, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.