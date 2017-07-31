Gardaí investigate after damage caused to numerous vehicles in Offaly

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a number of incidents in which vehicles were damaged in the Birr area. On at least five occasions over the last week, vehicles have been targeted in overnight attacks.

A number of cars and vans have been scraped with tools, causing extensive body and paint damage, while there has also been cases of stones being thrown at vehicles in the area.

Gardaí are probing whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information about the damage being caused in the ongoing issue can contact Birr Garda Station on 057 916 9710.

