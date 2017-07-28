Permission sought for construction of solar farm in Offaly

Elgin Energy Services Ltd are applying to Offaly County Council for permission to construct a solar energy farm on a 30-acre site in the townlands of Shanderry and Kilmalogue on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

The development will consist of solar panels laid on the ground on mounted panels, spanning across 12.63 hectares, which is approximately 30 acres of land.

The farm would be known as Portarlington Solar PV Farm, and would involve the placing of the following at the site:

- Four single storey inverter units

- One single storey ESB terminal substation

- Customer substation

- Two steel storage containers

- Security fencing

- 10 CCTV cameras

The planning application also seeks permission for all other associated works, including beneficial landscape planting, temporary internal construction access track to the on-site ESB terminal substation, and permeable internal access tracks.

Vehicular access to the development site will remain via the existing entrance off the R420. ESB operational access to the on-site terminal substation will be provided via the existing site entrance off the Kilmalogue Downs.

The planning application may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of the planning authority during normal opening hours.

A submission or observation in relation to this application may be made in writing to the planning authority on payment of the prescribed fee (€20) within the period of 5 weeks beginning on the of receipt by the authority of the application.

