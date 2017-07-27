Men charged following stabbing in Offaly

Two men have been charged and brought before Portlaoise District Court today, Thursday, July 27, in relation to a serious stabbing incident near a Post Office in Co. Offaly.

On Wednesday, July 19, a number of individuals became involved in a row on the Main Street in Birr at around 11am. It's reported that two groups of people were involved in the altercation.

As the row escalated, a weapon was produced, believed to have been a knife, and one male sustained stab wounds to his arm. He was removed to St. James's Hospital in Dublin for treatment for his injuries.

Investigations led by the Garda Detective Unit in Birr had been ongoing in the intervening period and yesterday, July 26, a number of searches occurred in Lorha and Kilcormac, Co. Offaly.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested during that operation and were detained at Birr Garda Station.

The men appeared before Portlaoise District Court today, Thursday, July 27, charged with with section 3 assault, public order offences and possession of a knife.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

