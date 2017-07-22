Offaly man disqualified from driving for six years

A Portarlington man has been banned from driving for six years and given a suspended sentence for his second drink driving offence.

Paul Hyland (53) was charged with drink driving at Main Street, Portarlington, on April 5 this year.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that the accused was detected with 72mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The accused had one previous conviction for drink driving, back in 2010.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that on the day, the accused had been visiting an old friend and they had a number of drinks while the friend cooked dinner.

His friend’s daughter needed to go to the shop and he said he would drive his friend’s car.

He came to garda attention when he parked on a double yellow line, said Mr Meagher.

Defence said the accused accepted the reading was high, as he had taken a number of glasses of wine.

Mr Meagher said the accused has one child aged six for whom he pays maintenance.

Judge Catherine Staines imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for two years, and disqualified him from driving for six years.

The judge warned the accused that if he drove drunk again he could go to prison.