BREAKING: Two men arrested after aggravated Offaly burglary

Two men in their 20s have been arrested in Dublin in relation to an aggravated burglary involving a knife in Co. Offaly on July 16.

Detective units in Birr had been working on this case, and this morning, Thursday, July 20, they arrested two men in Tallaght, a Garda source confirmed.

Birr and Tallaght gardaí, as well as the Regional Support Unit were involved in the operation that brought both men into custody. They are currently detained at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The arrests relate to a burglary at a house in the Banagher area of Offaly last Sunday, July 16, during which a knife was produced to threaten the homeowners.

Two males entered the property but were disturbed by the residents who were returning from mass at around 12.30pm that afternoon. The men then made their escape in a Saab type car.

