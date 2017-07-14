Offaly takeaway targeted in robbery

Gardaí in Ferbane are investigating a burglary at a popular takeaway in the town on Monday last, July 10.

Workers at the Bombay Grill on Church Street, discovered on Monday that the door had been forced open, and upon entering the premises, realised a break-in had occurred.

SEE ALSO: Popular Offaly shop raided by thieves

Gardaí were called and they discovered that the till in the restaurant and a gaming machine had been targeted by the raiders. They made off with approximately €600 in cash.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in Ferbane or in close proximity to the Bombay Grill are asked to contact Ferbane Garda Station on 090 645 4302 or Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

SEE ALSO: Offaly gardaí investigating house raid

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.