€3,500 in funding announced for Offaly music groups

Offaly/North Tipperary Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed €3,500 in Government funding for local music education groups.

“I am delighted to announce that local music education groups here in Offaly will receive funding to help them continue to enable young people and children to access varied music education experiences."

Clara Town Band is set to receive funding of €2,500 while CCE Rahan will receive €1,000.

“The funding can be used to purchase instruments and will greatly help smaller scale music education and community initiatives and organisations to nurture our many talented young musicians," Marcella explained.

In order to qualify, local groups had to demonstrate a well-established track record in music education provision with strong learning outcomes for participants.

“This scheme will provide support and encouragement for future musicians in Offaly," Marcella added.

“Developing musical education is a great way to help children and young people to learn a new skill, gain confidence in themselves, and have a lot of fun while doing it."

“I hope that this initiative will help to further shape the landscape of music education in Ireland and provide encouragement for future talent," she concluded.

