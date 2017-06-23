Local man found in possession of knife claims he found it

A Portarlington man caught by gardaí with a knife told the district court that he had just found the item.

Andrew O’Neill (25), 36 St Bridget’s Square, Portarlington, was charged with drug possession, and possession of knives, at the Station Road, Portarlington, on September 7, 2015.

Inspector Jer Glavin gave evidence that the accused was found to be in possession of a medium-sized lock knife, and €30 of cannabis.

The accused had 16 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client had found the knife and was walking along tossing it up and down in his hand when the gardaí detected him.

In relation to the drugs, defence said the accused had a cannabis habit.

The matter was adjourned for a probation report.