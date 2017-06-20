Gardaí make huge drugs seizure on Laois/Offaly border

Gardaí have seized a sizable amount of drugs as part of a planned operation on a house in Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested when Gardaí raided the property at 10.55pm last night, Monday, June 19, where they seized an estimated €80,000 worth of cannabis herb.

The man was arrested at the scene, and is being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station for questioning under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act where he can be held for up to 7 days.

