IT'S OFFICIAL! We have a winner in our search to find Offaly's best chipper

To mark National Fish and Chips day this week, we decided to run a poll to find the best chip shop in the county.

It was a close run race, but we have found a winner in our poll to crown Offaly's best chipper. Thousands of votes were cast last week and after narrowing it down to a Top 5, a two horse race emerged between Golden Fries in Edenderry and Angelo's of Banagher.

Golden Fries pulled out an early lead but over the last two days, a flurry of votes has seen Angelo's in Banagher crowned Offaly's best chipper. Emerging with 35% of the vote, the Banagher establishment staved off Golden Fries, which amassed 32%.

Stewart's of Clara was third with 12%, Macari's in Tullamore fourth with 11% and Tony's of Birr rounded out the top 5 with 10% of the overall vote.

A certificate from the Offaly Express is now on its way to Offaly's finest chippy in Banagher.

