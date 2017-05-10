Offaly County Council wants your ideas for new arts strategy

Offaly County Council are seeking the public's assistance with their new five-year arts strategy. They will be hosting a number of meetings around the county in the coming weeks.

The Offaly Arts Plan (2018-2022) will set out the council's approach to the arts in Offaly and people are asked to join facilitators at public workshops or participate in an online survey to help formulate that plan.

"This is your plan so let us know what you think," the council said. "We have an opportunity to select and explore the best possible approaches to deepening involvement with the arts and the impact that arts participation can have on the quality of people’s lives in Offaly as well as for those visiting the county," the added.

They will welcome and value your participation at one of three public workshops taking place in the following locations this month:

Tullamore Library, Tuesday, May 23, 7-9pm.

Edenderry Library, Wednesday, May 24, 6.30-8.30pm.

Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Thursday, May 25, 7-9pm.

You can state your intention to attend by replying to arts@offalycoco.ie or calling 057-9346800 by Thursday, May 18, 2017.

