All the weekend's Offaly Camogie Results
St Rynagh's lose out in Leinster Club Championship
Minor A semi-final
St Cillians 1-07 St Rynaghs 0-9, Birr 4-11 Shinrone 1-3
U-16 A O’Meara’s Sliotars Final
Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-8 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-1
Minor B semi-finals
Kinnitty/St. Sinchills 2-8 Kilcormac/Killoughey 6-13; Lusmagh/Drumcullen 6-17 Tullamore 4-6
AIB Intermediate Club Championship Semi Final
Johnstownbridge 1-11 St Rynagh's 0-11.
