All the weekend's Offaly Camogie Results

St Rynagh's lose out in Leinster Club Championship

Minor A semi-final

St Cillians 1-07 St Rynaghs 0-9, Birr 4-11 Shinrone 1-3

U-16 A O’Meara’s Sliotars Final

Kilcormac/Killoughey 2-8 Lusmagh/Drumcullen 2-1

Minor B semi-finals

Kinnitty/St. Sinchills 2-8 Kilcormac/Killoughey 6-13; Lusmagh/Drumcullen 6-17 Tullamore 4-6

AIB Intermediate Club Championship Semi Final

Johnstownbridge 1-11 St Rynagh's 0-11.