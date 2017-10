Bank Holiday bonanza of Offaly Ladies Football Finals

The four Offaly Ladies Football Minor Finals take place on Bank Holiday Monday, October 30, across the county with eight teams hoping to bring home silverware.

Minor A Final

Naomh Ciaran v Edenderry; O'Brien Park; 2:30pm; Referee Ciaran Groome

Minor A Shield Final

Clara v Tullamore; Durrow at 1pm; Referee Martin Carthy

Minor B Final

Naomh Molaoise v St Broughans LGFC; Ballyfore; 12pm; Referee TBC

Minor B Shield final

Shamrocks v St. Manchan's; Ballycumber; 11am; Referee Tommy Anderson