Edenderry GAA Club Notes (October 9)

Minor county football final

Best of Luck to our Minor Football team and management who play Ferbane/Belmont at 1:45pm next Sunday in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore. The team defeated Ballinamere/Durrow in the Semi Final in which they scored 5 goals, here is hoping for a repeat performance which will go along way to bringing the title to Edenderry. Edenderry have not won a minor title since 2007, and on Sunday we are calling on all supporters to come out and support the team.

Membership Club Red 300

Our new Membership Club Red 300 model 2018 is currently seeking members for 2018 and beyond. The amount per month is €25 and for this the club will give you:

Membership fees for the whole family (Family membership value €100 for 2 parents and all children in full time education)

Entry to 12 monthly draws for €1000 (limited to club Red 300 members)

Entry to weekly Lotto Draw (52 One line Entries to weekly draw- value €100)

Includes your Contribution to Club Development Projects.

Sign up now! First payments will fall due in January 2018. Lets make this happen and provide facilities for the whole community.

Further details are available at www.edenderrygaa.ie or our Edenderry Facebook page.

Minor Hurlers reach the County Final

Edenderry 2-15 Tullamore 1-8

Edenderry's minor hurlers have reached the county final after a ten point victory over Tullamore in Killeigh.

The game was fiercely contested for over fifty minutes and it was only after the introduction of Eoin Dunne late in the second half that saw the reds pull away after the substitute racked up 1-2 in five minutes.

Tullamore just about shaded the opening twenty minutes and they led by 0-4 to 0-3. Edenderry's full back line was under severe pressure but they held out well. Edenderry really came into the game around the middle third for the final ten minutes of the half and found themselves 0-7 0-5 ahead at half time.

Edenderry performed well at the start of the second half with Conor McCarthy in particular really to the fore contributing 1-2 in the opening ten minutes. Twenty minutes into the second half there was four points between the sides and Tullamore were still battling hard and making life very difficult for the reds.

A late flurry of scores from senior footballer Eoin Dunne helped Edenderry to close out the game in comfortable fashion but it was a very tough game throughout.

Team: Ciaran Nolan, Alan Harte, Ryan O’Neill, Lorcan Reilly, Alex Cummins, Briain Nolan, Peter Butler, Oisin O’Grady (0-5, 4f), Ciaran Breen, Conor McCarthy (1-3), Shane Cummins (0-1), Dan Lowry, Barry Coffey (0-1), Jack Downing, Cian Farrell (0-3)

Subs: Eoin Dunne (1-2) for Jack Downing, Andrew Hughes for Dan Lowry



Bingo and Lotto

Bingo as usual every Sunday night at 8pm in Clubhouse. Congratulations to Joan Quinn who won 1000 euro on Sunday Night. BINGO JACKPOT now stands at €3,700 in 45 calls or less. Total prize money on offer at Sunday night Bingo is now in excess of €6,000 euro. Ample supervised car parking. Doors open at 6.30pm.

There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot at this weeks draw, the numbers drawn were 6,24,26,28, bonus 20.

Lotto jackpot survives again this week. Two match three winner, Mary Kelly Rhode and John Corcoran each win €100 Euro. Next Sunday night's total is a whopping €11,000 and draw takes place at Sunday night BINGO.

Edenderry Mini All Ireland Leagues

The Rationel sponsored All Ireland leagues Finals were played last Sunday on our new pitches at Carrig Esker. We had our presentation in the club house after the matches and we were joined by Tom Reilly of Rationel Windows and doors. In total 75 games were played from the start of the league series and at the end each player got a medal for playing in the Leagues.

Congratulations to all the winners of the finals and everyone was in agreement that the new pitches were in excellent condition. We were delighted with the feedback we got and this is what makes it a great community event. There are photos and video on our Facebook page for all to view. Edenderry GAA would like to thank the players who played the games, the parents for their support, the coaches for their drive and commitment, and the referees for helping us out. The club would like to thank Angela Swords and Caroline O'Halloran for coordinating the jerseys, and for the volunteers who setup the pitches every week.

