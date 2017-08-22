Birr GAA call on Offaly hurling supporters to 'let your feet do the talking' this Saturday

Birr GAA Club has put out a call to all supporters of Birr and Offaly hurling to get down to St Brendan's Park this Saturday for the double header of Offaly Senior Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

Seir Kieran and Coolderry meet in the opener at 4pm while the second game at 5.30pm is a repeat of last year's county final with great rivals St Rynagh's and Birr going head to head.

The new turnstiles will be in operation on Orchard Lane beside Tesco and Birr GAA are encouraging patrons to use them.

In what could be interpreted as a thinly veiled jibe at the County Board, the club ask those attending 'a huge occasion for Birr GAA Club' to be mindful of traffic on the day as 'St Brendan's Park is once again at the centre of Offaly hurling, as it should be'.

They also encourage all supporters of Birr and Offaly hurling to 'let your feet do the talking on the day'.

Details of the big Offaly SHC quarter-final double-header in St Brendan's Park, Birr this Saturday evening pic.twitter.com/pfTrsqgMZ4 — Birr GAA (@BirrCLG) August 22, 2017

All stewards are asked to report to St Brendan's Park at least half an hour before the throw-in of the first game and anyone willing to help out in the day in any way can contact Pat Thompson on 087-1610202.