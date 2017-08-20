All the weekend's Offaly GAA Results
Offaly GAA Results
Junior B Football Competition Final
Ballyfore 2-4 1-7 Tubber
Senior A Football Championship
Tullamore 0-10 0-7 St Rynagh's
Ferbane 0-13 0-7 Clara
Cappincur 2-6 2-16 Edenderry
Rhode 1-14 1-10 Gracefield
Senior B Football Championship Round 6
Shamrocks 1-12 0-15 Tubber
Ballycumber 2-11 3-8 Durrow
St Brigid's 1-9 1-9 Walsh Island
Bracknagh 0-10 0-5 Raheen
Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Play Off
Rhode 0-3 0-8 Tullamore
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final
Erin Rovers 2-16 0-9 Doon
Shannonbridge 4-11 2-17 Ferbane
U21 Hurling Championship Round 1
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-23 0-18 Drumcullen/Seir Kieran
U21 Hurling Championship Quarter Final
St Brendan's 1-19 3-11 Cuchulainn Gaels
