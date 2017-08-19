Yesterdays Offaly GAA Results

Offaly GAA

Offaly GAA Results

Senior B Football Championship Round 6
Shamrocks 1-12 0-15 Tubber
Ballycumber 2-11 3-8 Durrow
Bracknagh 0-10 0-5 Raheen

Intermediate Football Championship Relegation Play Off
Rhode 0-3 0-8 Tullamore