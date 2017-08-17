Birr double header announced for Offaly Senior Hurling quarter-finals

The uncontested spiritual home of hurling in Offaly, St. Brendan's Park in Birr, will host a mouth-watering double header on August 26 as the Senior Hurling Championship reaches the last eight stage.

Neighbours Seir Kieran and Coolderry will come face to face in the opener at 4pm on the day, while that will be followed by the clash of Birr and reigning champions St. Rynagh's.

In the other quarter finals, Belmont face Kinnitty at noon with Shinrone facing Kilcormac/Killoughey at 1.30pm at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park on Sunday, August 27.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.