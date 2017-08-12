Tables and fixtures ahead of a crunch evening in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship
It is the final round of group games in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship. Here's all the fixtures and the tables ahead of this evening's games.
Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship
Group 2
Clodiagh Gaels v Belmont Rath 5.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly
Seir Kieran v Tullamore Clara 5.30pm Richie Fitzsimons
St Rynagh’s v Shinrone Crinkle 5.30pm Declan Cooke
Group 1
Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey Bord Nn Mona OCP 7pm Brian Gavin
Lusmagh v Kinnitty Rath 7pm Kieran Dooley
Shamrocks v Coolderry Carrig 7pm Martin Walsh
