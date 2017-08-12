Tables and fixtures ahead of a crunch evening in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

It is the final round of group games in the Offaly Senior Hurling Championship. Here's all the fixtures and the tables ahead of this evening's games.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship

Group 2

Clodiagh Gaels v Belmont Rath 5.30pm Kieran Pat Kelly

Seir Kieran v Tullamore Clara 5.30pm Richie Fitzsimons

St Rynagh’s v Shinrone Crinkle 5.30pm Declan Cooke

Group 1

Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey Bord Nn Mona OCP 7pm Brian Gavin

Lusmagh v Kinnitty Rath 7pm Kieran Dooley

Shamrocks v Coolderry Carrig 7pm Martin Walsh