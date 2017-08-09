Offaly GAA hosting Adam Mangan memorial tournament this weekend

Offaly GAA will host the Adam Mangan Memorial Cup and Shield on Saturday, August 12, as teams from all over the country come to compete in a tournament honouring the late Adam Mangan.

Adam Mangan was a talented player for both Offaly and Kilclonfert, while also a talented rugby player, before his untimely deaths in a freak accident on a farm near Rhode in 2015.

This is the main competition for inter county U15 teams from all over Ireland. Following Adam's sad passing, it was agreed to name the competition in his honour.

This year’s competition promises to be a feast of football from the up and coming stars from all over Ireland. Cup and Shield competitions will be held around the county.

For more information on fixtures and format, click here.

