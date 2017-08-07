Latest Offaly Camogie Championship Results and Tables
Offaly Camogie Results
HQPhysio.com Offaly Camogie Championship Round 2
Group 1
Birr 2-15 St Rynaghs 0-16
Lusmagh/Drumcullen 1-9 Shinrone 4-13
Group 2
Tullamore 2-13 Kinnitty 1-13
Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-10 St Cillians 3-19
Fixtures for Round 3
August 13
Group 1:Naomh Brid v Shinrone; Birr v Lusmagh/Drumcullen; St Rynaghs bye
Group 2: St Sinchills v St Cillians; Tullamore v Kilcormac/Killoughey; Kinnitty bye
