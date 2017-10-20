Met Éireann's Joanna Donnelly reveals angry letter she received after Hurricane Ophelia

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly has taken to Twitter to post a letter she received from a disgruntled member of the public in the wake of Hurricane Ophelia.

Donnelly was an integral part of RTE's coverage of Hurricane Ophelia, and also revealed positive mail in recent days:

Late on Thursday night, amid Storm Brian updates, Joanna posted an image of a less than complimentary letter on Twitter.

It read: "Get off the stage, Donnelly. You work for Met Éireann. You're a weather forecaster. That's all no big deal. Nobody is remotely interested in you or your lifestyle. You're not even a little bit attractive. You're trying to break into the entertainment/celebrity side of it like some of your colleagues. Stick with your cushy job in Glasnevin. Yeah."

Donnelly responded in good humour:

Most people responding on social media showered the weather woman with well wishes and thanking her for her coverage of the recent weather. 

