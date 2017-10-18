One church is going the extra mile to attract families this Halloween

An Church in County Clare is having a unique event (let us know if it's not) that mixes the religious with the pagan.

St Nicholas Church in Westbury, which is just outside Limerick City, is holding its Annual Fancy Dress Family Mass on Sunday at 10.30am.

All children and adults are welcome to dress up (scary or not) and join us for our celebration at mass and treats afterwards.

We love the idea of a fancy dress mass but the congregation should be careful as some costumes may be more appropriate than others.