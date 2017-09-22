Tullamore Court Hotel celebrate 20 years in business with massive sale event

1997 seems an awful long time ago now - Bertie Ahern met Tony Blair for the first time, Mary McAleese became President of Ireland and Offaly were Leinster Senior Football Champions.

Back at home, now an institution in the town, the Tullamore Court Hotel opened its doors for the first time. It has been the centre of many occasions, events and parties down through the years, and welcomed visitors from all over the world.

Next Friday, September 29, the hotel will commence a week-long sale event to celebrate its anniversary. It will begin with a membership sales launch and a leisure centre open day on Saturday, September 30.

There will be free swim assessments, lesson discounts, face painting and special membership rates available on Sunday, October 1.

The event will culminate in a 20th anniversary bash on October 5, with DJ Tommy McCabe, wine and canapes, members draw and lots more.

There will also be chances to win prizes all week with free prize draws. You could win weekends away, meals and more.

Find out more on www.tullamorecourthotel.ie.

