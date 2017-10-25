2,500 Offaly farmers to benefit from Basic Payments Scheme

The start of the 70% advance of the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will benefit over 2,545 farmers in Offaly, according to Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy and member of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Through the payment scheme, over €700 million to 111,000 farmers will be sent out to farmers across the country.

Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said: “This advance payment is a welcome for farmers here in Offaly and the payments should start hitting bank accounts in the coming days."

“My Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed also confirmed to me that the level of the advance payment is set at 70% for this year rather than 50% as provided for in the EU legislation," she added.

These payments will benefit 2,545 farmers here in Offaly and will "have positive knock on effects to our rural communities as a whole," Marcella claimed.

“The remaining 30% and other BPS-related payments such as Young Farmer Scheme and National Reserve top-ups will be paid in December."

“The Agriculture and Food sector is a strategic priority for Fine Gael. We recognise that farm families are the heartbeat of the rural economy and our vision for the sector will inspire the next generation to continue the tradition of family farming.”

She went on to say that, "the advance BPS payment and the ANC payments taken together mean that over €880 million has now been issued to Irish farmers in the last month."

"These payments provide a significant financial boost for individual farmers and the wider rural economy."

“I was delighted to secure confirmation that the ANC scheme has been increased. This €25 million national increase will provide direct financial support to farmers in the most marginal areas of Offaly," Marcella claimed.

