Offaly competitors gear up for Ploughing 2017
In less than two weeks time at the National Ploughing Championships of 2017 in Tullamore, over 350 competitors from every county in Ireland will compete in the actual ploughing at the event.
Although now attended by over 280,000 people enjoying stands, food, entertainment and culture, for these competitors, it's all about the ploughing.
The National Ploughing Championships take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly from September 19-21.
These are the Offaly competitors competing for top honours at this year's event:
Michael Connolly - Tullabeg, Rahan (Plot No. 72) - 3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class (Senior)
Laura Grant - Knockarlow, Clareen, Birr (Plot No. 154) - Farmerette Conventional Plough Class
Trevor Cobb, Durrow, Tullamore (Plot No. 1) - Intermediate Conventional Plough Class
Justin Mahon, Lugamarlow, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 28) - Intermediate Conventional Plough Class
Jonathan Murray, Golden Grove, Roscrea (Plot No. 25) - Intermediate Conventional Plough Class
Gerard Mahon, Ballincanty, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 166) - Macra 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class
Diane Mahon, Lugamarlow, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 304) - Intermediate Novice 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class
Enda Kelly, Clancan House, Tullamore (Plot No. 200) - Senior Reversible Plough Class
Brian Mahon, Mount Pleasant, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 203) - Senior Reversible Plough Class
Frankie Gowing, Killeenmore, Killeigh (Plot No. 257) - Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class
Austin Shaw, Dromoyle, Birr (Plot No. 43) - Under 28 Conventional Plough Class (Junior)
Dermot Ryan, Ballincanty, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 91) - Under 28 Reversible Plough Class
John McBryde, Clareen, Birr (Plot No. 215) - Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class
Padraig Larkin, Castle Street, Cloghan (Plot No. 332) - Junior Loy Digging
