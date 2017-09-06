Offaly competitors gear up for Ploughing 2017

In less than two weeks time at the National Ploughing Championships of 2017 in Tullamore, over 350 competitors from every county in Ireland will compete in the actual ploughing at the event.

Although now attended by over 280,000 people enjoying stands, food, entertainment and culture, for these competitors, it's all about the ploughing.

The National Ploughing Championships take place in Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly from September 19-21.

These are the Offaly competitors competing for top honours at this year's event:

Michael Connolly - Tullabeg, Rahan (Plot No. 72) - 3 Furrow Conventional Plough Class (Senior)

Laura Grant - Knockarlow, Clareen, Birr (Plot No. 154) - Farmerette Conventional Plough Class

Trevor Cobb, Durrow, Tullamore (Plot No. 1) - Intermediate Conventional Plough Class

Justin Mahon, Lugamarlow, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 28) - Intermediate Conventional Plough Class

Jonathan Murray, Golden Grove, Roscrea (Plot No. 25) - Intermediate Conventional Plough Class

Gerard Mahon, Ballincanty, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 166) - Macra 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class

Diane Mahon, Lugamarlow, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 304) - Intermediate Novice 2 Furrow Conventional Plough Class

Enda Kelly, Clancan House, Tullamore (Plot No. 200) - Senior Reversible Plough Class

Brian Mahon, Mount Pleasant, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 203) - Senior Reversible Plough Class

Frankie Gowing, Killeenmore, Killeigh (Plot No. 257) - Standard 3 Furrow Reversible Plough Class

Austin Shaw, Dromoyle, Birr (Plot No. 43) - Under 28 Conventional Plough Class (Junior)

Dermot Ryan, Ballincanty, Blueball, Tullamore (Plot No. 91) - Under 28 Reversible Plough Class

John McBryde, Clareen, Birr (Plot No. 215) - Vintage 2 Furrow Mounted Plough Class

Padraig Larkin, Castle Street, Cloghan (Plot No. 332) - Junior Loy Digging

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.