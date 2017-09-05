Offaly farm students encouraged to apply for college scholarships

Farm students from Offaly have been invited to apply for this year’s round of John Feely Scholarships with completed application forms to be submitted by Friday, October 6.

The Chairperson of the John Feely Foundation, John Comer, announced this week that the body – named for the hugely influential former President of ICMSA – will award four of the scholarships in the amount of €1,500 each to sons or daughters of ICMSA members enrolled full-time and attending a recognised agricultural college (Gurteen, Clonakilty, Kildalton, Pallaskenry, Mountbellew and Ballyhaise).

The successful students will be selected by supervised draw and presentation made before the end of 2017.

Last year’s round saw students from Offaly, Waterford, Limerick and Tipperary successful and the John Feely Scholarships have traditionally drawn a large number of entries from all over the state.

To apply, simply nominate the student by providing his or her name, address and the name of the college they’re attending.

The nominator must provide their own name and ICMSA number, together with a mobile phone number.

Entries can be posted to ‘John Feely Scholarships, ICMSA, Dublin Road, Limerick’ or emailed to info@icmsa.ie. Remember: closing date is 5PM, Friday October 6 and late entries cannot be considered.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.