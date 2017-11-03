Locals asked for support to keep Edenderry parade on the road

The organisers of the St. Patrick's Day parade in Edenderry have organised a public meeting in order to rally support for the event going forward.

The Edenderry parade has been thrilling the people of the town for seven years now, with Edenderry Town Soccer Club the driving force behind its revival.

Their members continue to tog out on the day as stewards, with dozens of clubs coming on board in the intervening years to make the parade a truly community spectacle.

The people behind it have now issued an appeal for locals to attend a public meeting at Larkin's Pub on November 29 to ensure the parade stays on the road in 2018.

Previous grand marshals of the Edenderry Parade include Operation Transformation star and local character Adrian Brereton and the late great charity campaigner Nida Collins.

The town has been thronged in recent years with families lining JKL street to absorb the fun-filled atmosphere at the parade. Ask yourself - could you lend a helping hand in 2018?

A committee will be formed on the night of November 29 to secure the planning process for the town's 8th parade next March.

Messages have been sent to all past participants but new members are always welcome to make the parade bigger and better.

You can find out more information on getting involved by searching 'Edenderry Parade' on Facebook.

