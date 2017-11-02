New Manchester United supporters club to launch in Edenderry

Edenderry's newest supporters club is hosting it launch night this Sunday in Scanlon's bar.

The event has been planned to coincide with Manchester United's Premier League clash with Chelsea, which will be shown on TV in Scanlon's.

The Manchester United Supporters Club in Edenderry has been set up in recent months with Gary Quinn one of the founding members, and the group have held a number of meetings already.

They plan to visit Old Trafford as a group nearing the end of this season.

The event gets underway at 3pm on Sunday and there will be live music provided by Irene Marshall and other local musical acts.

There will be a drinks promotion and food as well and all are welcome to come along.

Visit MUSC Edenderry on Facebook for more information.

