Foley - Edenderry can only flourish with TD in Leinster House

Edenderry councillor for the Independent Alliance, John Foley, has said that Edenderry needs a "voice in Leinster House" in order to flourish.

He made the claim after a recent visit by Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, to Edenderry, during which he visited an spoke to a number of sports and community groups.

"The Minister gave each club ample time to discuss their individual proposals and both the Swimming Pool Committee and St. Brigid’s Boxing Club are to be complemented on the very detailed presentations they both gave," Foley said.

"The Minister listened intently to both presentations and at the end of the meetings both clubs were happy with the Minister's response. And while I would like to thank the Minister for facilitating these meetings, we will however be hoping for a positive response to each proposal," Foley added.

He went on to contend that "the clubs in the area, like the community as a whole, deserve help and assistance from Government," adding that "the area has strived for a long number of years now to make things better for themselves."

"The reality is, and now some local business people seem to have realised this, this can only happen if we get a voice in Leinster House," Foley claimed.

"For too long now many people have tried to achieve this, myself included, but as has been pointed out over the last 20 years by all involved, this is only possible with the support of the whole community."

"The local community need to work together to try and make things happen for the area. The former Edenderry Town Commission/Town Council, and more recently the members of the Edenderry Municipal District have worked

well together to make real improvements in the area but we need greater support and increased funding and to get this we need a voice at the top," Foley continued.

He concluded by saying that, "for now, however, I will be in close contact with my Independent Alliance colleagues that

are in Government to get the best deal possible for the area."

