Edenderry councillor calls for 'detection programme' to reduce fallen tree issue during storms

Edenderry councillor for the Independent Alliance, John Foley, has called for an ongoing programme to reduce the number of fallen trees during bad weather.

His comments come just days after Hurricane Ophelia and Storm Brian ravaged the tree population of Edenderry, leaving dozens on the roads around the town.

"Going forward however there is the opportunity for all the services to work closely with the landowner with the view to reducing the number of fallen trees. The loss of most services is caused, not always, but in most cases, by fallen trees and with better maintenance projects in place, the number of trees coming down could be reduced," he said.

"Perhaps if the authorities put in place a state funded detection programme whereby dangerous or diseased trees could be identified and removed in a safe and professional manner and be replaced by new trees so as to maintain the overall visual and environmental effect on the landscape. This could alleviate some of the problems and while some initiatives are in place, they need better enforcement," Foley continued.

Cllr Foley also thanked the the emergency services for the "tremendous work they have done in the wake of the recent storms."

"Hurricane Ophelia and Storm Brian struck within days of each other but the response of all the emergency services was without fault. The Local Authority, ESB Networks and the Telephone and Broadband service providers worked tirelessly to restore all services to the area as quickly as possible," he concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.