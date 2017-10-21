Help needed to 'light up' Edenderry this Christmas

The Edenderry Christmas Light committee have appealed to the public to help with the running costs of the 2017 lights ahead of the festive period.

Although there’s more than two months to go until Christmas and some people might think it’s too early to be thinking of anything festive, preparations are well underway to get Edenderry lit up for Christmas," the small but dedicated committee said.

Each year, the committee comes together to see if there are funds in place to erect the lights that were purchased over the last number of years and have served to brighten the Christmas period for children, residents and businesses in the town.

However, this small committee needs the help and support of the businesses in Edenderry and surrounding areas. With costs expected to be in the region of €5,000 this year to erect and insure lights and maybe purchase additional lights, letters have been sent out to business owners looking for funds.

All donations can be made through the Croí Laighean Credit Union in O’Connell Square, Edenderry and cheques can be made payable to ECUBS.

Anyone who gives a donation will receive a sign that can be placed in their business premises as a thank you from the committee.

All donations are greatly appreciated but for anyone that would like to sponsor a new light for the town please contact Siobhán on 046-9731209.

Last year the Christmas lights were extended down the Dublin Road and it is hoped to light up more of the town this year.

"Stand back and put your shades on because Edenderry is going to sparkle and shine this Christmas," the committee concluded.