Edenderry secondary school to host open evening

Those interested in enrolling in St. Mary's Secondary School, Edenderry for 2018/2019 school year can sample what the school has to offer at its upcoming open evening.

​The Open Evening will take place on Wednesday, October 25 at 6pm until 8pm

Parents and potential students will be able to meet teachers and students and have a look at the range of facilities and subjects on offer.

Application to Enrol Forms will be accepted from 7pm on the night, and attendees are asked to enter through the sports hall entrance on the Francis Street side of the school.

You can keep in touch via Twitter @SMESecondary, the school's app, their website www.stmarysedenderry.ie or by phoning the school on 04697-31457.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.